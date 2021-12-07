Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM

pixeltracker

Pantoland at The Palladium is created by Michael Harrison and promises to be a treasure trove of The London Palladium’s panto past.

Dec. 7, 2021  

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes will present Donny Osmond, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs in Pantoland at The Palladium which continues to 9 January 2022 for a strictly limited five week run. They are joined by world-famous The Tiller Girls and by Australian specialty act Flame Oz along with the return of spectacular special effects from the Twins FX.

An essential part of Christmas in the West End, Pantoland at The Palladium is created by Michael Harrison and promises to be a treasure trove of The London Palladium's panto past and exciting new surprises written especially for the show, guaranteeing an unmissable treat for panto and musical theatre fans alike.

The Olivier Award-Winning Team of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind will once again work together to bring back this hugely popular show.

This production at The London Palladium is once again delivered in partnership with The National Lottery. It comes following The National Lottery's support for pantomimes across the UK in 2020 - when it provided the necessary funds to make possible productions when social distancing meant audience numbers were limited. The money for this initiative came from a National Lottery promotional fund.

Pantoland at The Palladium is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Julian Clary

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Sophie Isaacs, Gary Wilmot, and Jac Yarrow

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Julian Clary and Donny Osmond

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Nigel Havers

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Sparkfire Dance

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Sophie Isaacs

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Paul Zerdin

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Panto at the Palladium

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
The Tiller Girls

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Donny Osmond

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Jac Yarrow

Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
Gary Wilmot


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Tech Crew Definition Hoodie
Tech Crew Definition Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Five TSO Music Directors On Stage Together Including Gustavo Gimeno Kick-off The TSO's 100th Anniversary Year
  • COME FROM AWAY to Return to Winnipeg at Centennial Concert Hall
  • Casting Announced for North American Premiere of LEOPOLDSTADT
  • New Appointments Announced at Loose Tea Music Theatre