Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Brixton House

Following last year’s multi-award nominated and winning Christmas show Alice in Wonderland, Brixton House returns with a brand-new spin on the story of Cinderella. Check out all new photos below!

The cast consists of West End stars Alex Thomas-Smith (& Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, and Motown) and Julene Robinson (Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), Jesse Bateson (The Suppliant Woman, The Young Vic), Yanexi Enriquez (My Uncle is not Pablo Escobar, Brixton House) and the prolific Ray Emmet Brown, who has performed at powerhouses like the National Theatre, Royal Court, West Yorkshire Playhouse, appeared in almost every UK soap, and was a series lead in Outlaws opposite Phil Daniels.

Sindi-Ella’s dad was a much-loved local greengrocer, whose shop was the hub of Brixton Lane, but with a newly built megamall looming, Sindi's struggling to keep the shop open. Things aren't the same without Dad. Stuck with her bougie step-mum and South London hating stepsister, Sindi only has her house plant Delphy for company. Meanwhile, in their new build mansion a few streets away, social media prodigy Charmz is seeking connection outside their digital world.

Brixton House’s Christmas shows are a unique blend of classic festive entertainment and what is really going on in the lives of people next door. Glass slippers are swapped for flip flops, sustainable fashion, and the latest technology trends. Gentrification, Brixton market traders, community gardens, and living a more eco-friendly life combined with song, dance, and Christmas vibes.

Cinderella is written by multi-award-winning writer and performer Danusia Samal (Bangers, Soho & Roundabout Edinburgh), with music from Duramaney Kamara (otherwise known as recording artist and producer D L K) and is directed by ‘Women to Watch on Broadway’ and one of Elle’s ‘50 Game Changers of Now’ Ola Ince.

The full creative team and Brixton House have a strong commitment to producing a Theatre Green Book production, continued throughout the production and creatively embedded within the story and the design.

Performances run through 31 December.