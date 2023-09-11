Photos: First Look at Antonia Thomas in Rehearsals for SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER

Shooting Hedda Gabler opens at the Rose Theatre on 4 October, with previews from 29 September, playing until 21 October 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Rose Theatre is collaborating with The Norwegian Ibsen Company, presenting a brand-new adaptation of one of Ibsen’s most performed plays, Hedda Gabler. Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) leads a cast of six as Hedda, alongside one of Norway’s leading stage actors Christian Rubeck (Succession) and Avi Nash (Silo) who both appear for the first time on a British stage, playing Henrik and Ejlert. They are joined by Anna Andresen as Berta, Matilda Bailes as Thea, and Joshua James as Jørgen.

See rehearsal photos below!
 
When offered the lead part in a Norwegian film adaptation of Hedda Gabler, an American actress seizes the opportunity to escape Hollywood - and gain some artistic credibility.  She’s running away from her past as a child star, from her present as a tabloid punchline, and from an unfortunate collision between a self-driving Tesla and a member of the paparazzi. 
 
What awaits her in Norway is Henrik, the brilliant and demanding director - and a film set where reality and fiction are blurred, not least by the arrival of one of her real-life exes.  With every moment being filmed, she becomes unmoored and paranoid.  As the atmosphere on set becomes increasingly claustrophobic, Henrik becomes fixated on how to end the movie with a bang.
 
Shooting Hedda Gabler is a radical and affectionate adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, about doing whatever is necessary to get the shot.
 

Photo credit: DMLK

Antonia Thomas

Antonia Thomas

Antonia Thomas

Avi Nash

Avi Nash

Christian Rubeck

Christian Rubeck, Antonia Thomas

Christian Rubeck, Joshua James

Anna Andresen

Avi Nash, Anna Andresen

Matilda Bailes

Matilda Bailes

Matilda Bailes

Company

Joshua James, Matilda Bailes

Jeff James

Joshua James

Ingrid Mackinnon




Recommended For You