Photos: First Look At THE BADDIES At The Royal Lyceum Theatre

See first look photos of THE BADDIES, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s smash-hit 2022 story, that will have its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh next month, playing from 4 – 20 October.

Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don’t you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and an ancient ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a girl out of her wits…who will succeed? Or perhaps the girl is braver than they think…

The talented cast consists of James Stirling (Zog and The Flying Doctors, UK Tour and Cadogan Hall, Timpson: the Musical, UK tour) as ‘Ghost’, Rachel Bird (The Phantom of the Opera, international tour) as ‘Witch’, Dyfrig Morris (The Comedy of Errors, The Winter’s Tale, RSC) as ‘Troll’, with Lottie Mae O’Kill (Zog, UK Tour, 13 The Musical, Ambassadors) as ‘Mama Mouse’ and Yuki Sutton (Ride, Charing Cross Theatre; Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre) as ‘Girl’.

The cast is completed by swings Ellie Shove (The Tiger who came to Tea, UK tour, The Wind in the Willows, Taunton Brewhouse) and Ben Simon (As You Like it, The Duke’s Theatre Co, Little Red Riding Hood, Birmingham Rep).

Directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and Zog and The Flying Doctors), The Baddies is a wickedly hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s smash-hit story, and a laugh-out-loud riot for all the family. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig, with dramaturg Jackie Crichton.

The Baddies will have set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori from RC Annie, puppetry from Edie Edmundsen and illusions by Kevin Quantum. Alongside sound design from Richard Brooks, is musical direction from Paul Herbert, Heather Scott Martin as associate choreographer, and Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager. The stage management team consists of technical SM [lighting] Anna Eagle and CSM Jack Sheffield.

Following the Edinburgh run, The Baddies will play at the Warwick Arts Centre (26 – 27 October), and then the Rose Theatre Kingston from 29 October – 3 November 2024.

Photo Credit: Jess Shurte

Yuki Sutton

Yuki Sutton, Rachel Bird

James Stirling, Yuki Sutton, Rachel Bird, Dyfrig Morris

Dyfrig Morris, Rachel Bird, James Stirling

Dyfrig Morris, Rachel Bird, James Stirling

Dyfrig Morris, Rachel Bird, James Stirling

Dyfrig Morris, Rachel Bird, James Stirling

