Photos: First Look At Shakespeare in the Squares' TWELFTH NIGHT

A highlight of London summertime, Shakespeare in the Squares’ tour will cover 22 outdoor London venues, with 27 performances, making 2023 its most ambitious season yet.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Shakespeare in the Squares has released photos of their return to London’s garden spaces this summer in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Sioned Jones directs Lucy Ireland (Viola), Carys McQueen (Olivia), Marissa Landy (Feste), Priscille Grace (Maria) Lee Drage (Antonio/Sea Captain), Richard Emerson (Malvolio/Officer) Toby Gordon (Orsino/Sir Toby Belch) and Fred Thomas (Sebastian/Sir Andrew Aguecheek). The tour opens on 13 June at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens, with previews from 7 June, and runs until 7 July. 

A highlight of London summertime, Shakespeare in the Squares’ tour will cover 22 outdoor London venues, with 27 performances, making 2023 its most ambitious season yet. Each performance is tailor made to its venue, offering a unique audience experience where no two shows are the same. The company works with the garden committees and other local organisations to create an intimate experience for each London community. 

Photo Credit: James Millar

Recommended For You