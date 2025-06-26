Photos: DIAMONDS AND DUST is Now Playing in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production images have been released from the world premiere of DIAMONDS AND DUST which opened on the 16 June 2025 at London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Starring Dita Von Teese as Lady Luck (at certain performances*) and Faye Tozer as Miss Kitty LeRoy (at certain performances**) with Alexandros Beshonges (MAMMA MIA, West End), Isabelle Bosher (Women’s Netball Super Cup, Sky Sports), Candace Cane (Performed alongside Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg and Diplo), Bethany Chan (The Lion King, West End), Georgia Eddon-Burke (Lío London Cabaret), Hollie Kate (Beauty and the Beast, Richmond Theatre), Cristian Liberti (Performed alongside Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams & Sophie Ellis Bextor), Lady Lydia (La Clique London), Zoë Marshall (Circus OZ), Callum Quinnen (Bombay Superstars, West End), Tosca Rivola (Tarantina, Dita Von Teese World Tour), Manny Tsakanika (Magic Mike Live, West End), Zinzile Tshuma (Bring It On, UK Tour), Sienna Walker (Come What May, UK Tour) and Niko Wirachman (The Prince of Egypt, West End).

At certain performances the role of Lady Luck will be played by Didi Derrière (The Beguiling Hour, Crazy Coqs). At certain performances the role of Miss Kitty LeRoy will be played by Katie Dunsden (Grease, Moulin Rouge, West End).



DIAMONDS and DUST is a tale of the good, the bad and the lucky — starring some of the UK’s top West End performers, magnetic burlesque stars, and dangerous cirque artists. The show is a thrilling fusion of Old West mythology, vintage casino culture, high-stakes stunts and Dita Von Teese-style glamour. It tells the untold story of Miss Kitty LeRoy, the Wild West’s most notorious card dealer, as she makes her way in a man’s world, defying odds, taming Lady Luck — or being tamed by her.

Photo Credit: Chris Davis Studio

