Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Last night, celebrities gathered to celebrate the new cast of the West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself. See photos from the evening below!

The production has also just announced it will be extending to 14 September 2024. Guests included Layton Williams, Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Nikita Kuzmin, Carlos Gu, Lennie Ware, Bernadine Evaristo, Kerry Godliman, Dave Berry and Anna Williamson.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has been running at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End for 5 years and is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018.

The show stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lauren Allan as Toni, TURRELL BARRETT-WALLACE as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Zara Macintosh as Lorraine and Thomas Sutcliffe as Carpenter, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile and swings are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, IMOGEN ROSE HART, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Shaniyah Abrahams, Safia Francis and Shyanne Ononiwu as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Eden Butcher, Adisa Richards and Ezmai Robinson as Young Alline Bullock and AJ Aboiralor, Ayden Beale and Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray as Young Craig.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London’s West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner’s triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world—against all odds.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL can currently be seen on tour in North America, in Australia and at Theatre Royal Sydney. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is currently running in Stuttgart at the Apollo Theater. The Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020 and a third European production opened in fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce