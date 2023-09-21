Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Guests included Layton Williams, Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Nikita Kuzmin, Carlos Gu, Lennie Ware, Bernadine Evaristo, Kerry Godliman, Dave Berry and Anna Williamson.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Incredible Journey of POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Last night, celebrities gathered to celebrate the new cast of the West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself. See photos from the evening below!

The production has also just announced it will be extending to 14 September 2024. Guests included Layton Williams, Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Nikita Kuzmin, Carlos Gu, Lennie Ware, Bernadine Evaristo, Kerry Godliman, Dave Berry and Anna Williamson.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has been running at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End for 5 years and is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018.

The show stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard BullockHarry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lauren Allan as Toni, TURRELL BARRETT-WALLACE as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Zara Macintosh as Lorraine and Thomas Sutcliffe as Carpenter, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile and swings are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, IMOGEN ROSE HART, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Shaniyah Abrahams, Safia Francis and Shyanne Ononiwu as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Eden Butcher, Adisa Richards and Ezmai Robinson as Young Alline Bullock and AJ Aboiralor, Ayden Beale and Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray as Young Craig.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London’s West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner’s triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world—against all odds.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL can currently be seen on tour in North America, in Australia and at Theatre Royal Sydney. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is currently running in Stuttgart at the Apollo Theater. The Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020 and a third European production opened in fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage EntertainmentJoop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.  

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Daniel Portman

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Chris Kowalski

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Cathy Newman

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Carlos Gu

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Layton Williams and Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Larissa Eddie

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Kerri Godliman

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
John Galea

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Jenny Ryan Jenny Ryan

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Jenny Ryan and Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Hayley Palmer

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
The Cast of TINA THE MUSICAL and Guests

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Grace Chatto

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Emma Sidi

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Doctor Ranj Singh & friend

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Dave Berry

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Danny Sapani

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Vanessa Bauer

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Tippy Packard

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Theo Mayne

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Richard Arnold

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Rhea Norwood

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Precious Muir

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Philip Baldwin

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Nikita Kuzmin & Charlie Backshall

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Nicole Appleton

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Nadia Jae

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Molly Rainford & Tyler West

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Lucrezia Millarini

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Tyler West, Karis Anderson, Molly Rainford

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Lennie Ware and Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Layton Williams

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Layton Williams and Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Vikki Stone

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Bethannie Hare

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Bernardine Evaristo

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Bernadine Evaristo and Karis Anderson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Austyn Farrell

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Anna Williamson

Photos: Celebs Turn Out To Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Angela Griffin & friend



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: EUN-ME AHN COMPANY: DRAGONS at Barbican Centre Photo
Review: EUN-ME AHN COMPANY: DRAGONS at Barbican Centre

If burying the lede was an Olympic sport, Eun Me-Ahn’s Dragons would be in serious medal contention.

2
Pantomime JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK is Coming to the West End Photo
Pantomime JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK is Coming to the West End

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Men 2021 and last year Sinderfella, fly back into the West End for 2023 with a brand-new production of Jack And His Giant Bigstalk at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London.

3
Video: Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Photo
Video: Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month

An all new clip has been released from A Little Life, ahead of the play's cinema release on 28 September. Check out the video here!

4
JW3 Announces Londons First Ever Jewish Pantomime Photo
JW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish Pantomime

Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, JW3’s first Jewish Pantomime, opens on Sunday 10 December 2023 – Sunday 7 January 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You