Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then visit Devonshire Park Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Richmond Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, and more.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 1 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 2 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™. 

Get a first look at photos below!

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale’s very own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her 6 years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

In a co-production with New Vic Theatre, Northern Broadsides is reviving their delectable production of Quality Street, stirring in a good helping of Yorkshire wit in a new version for 2023. This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations. 

Two of the cast are returning from the orginal run: Alicia McKenzie (Small Island, National Theatre; Bleak Expectations, The Watermill Theatre) as Mary Willoughby / Lotte and Louisa-May Parker (Coronation Street, ITV; Sitcom Stories, Edinburgh Fringe) as Susan Throssel.

They are joined by Paula Lane (Coronation Street, ITV; Road, Oldham Coliseum), as heroine Phoebe Throssel, Jelani D’Aguilar (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, Red Ladder Theatre Company; Planet Caravan, People Zoo) as Fanny Willoughby / Isabella / Sandra, Alice Imelda (Stick Man, Freckle Productions; I Spie, The Telling) as Charlotte Parratt / Jo, Aron Julius (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; A Christmas Carol and Love, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse) will be Captain Valentine Brown and Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; A Clockwork Orange, Volcano) as Ensign Blades / Arthur / Brenda.

Jamie Smelt (Macca & Beth, Royal Court Liverpool; Ackley Bridge, Channel 4) is Recruiting Sergeant / Georgy / Lieutenant Spicer and Gilly Tompkins (Murder, Margaret & Me, Tilted Wig Productions; Gangsta Granny, National Tour and Garrick, West End) completes the cast as Patty / Barbara.

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine’s face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception, or wrecking her future with the man she loves. 

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then visit Devonshire Park Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Richmond Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Leeds Playhouse, York Playhouse, Crucible Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Victoria Theatre, Halifax. The tour will conclude on World Chocolate Day. 

Photo credit: Ant Robling 

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast


Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast
Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast



 

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: Cast Set for QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour

The cast has been set for Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi. See where Life of Pi is performing, and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July Photo
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

4
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre Photo
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre

A fun family adaptation of the Julia Donaldson picture book that will appeal to anyone who has ever found themselves in charge of the class bear.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You