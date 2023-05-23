Photos: Behind the Scenes of Disney's NEWSIES in London

Newsies is playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre until 30 July 2023.

All new behind the scenes photos have been released from Disney’s Newsies, playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre until 30 July 2023.

Check out the photos below!

The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Imogen Bailey, Samuel Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, Arcangelo Ciulla, George Crawford, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Ross Dawes, Joshua Denyer, Ross Dorrington, Matthew Duckett, Jacob Fisher, Morgan Gregory, Jamie Golding, Damon Gould, Barry Keenan, Ryan Kopel, Sion Lloyd, Mireia Mambo, Forbes Masson, Mukeni Nel, Kai Oxley, Bradley Perret, Mark Samaras, Rory Shafford, Owen Stringer, Matt Trevorrow, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Lucy Young, with Nesim Adnan, Ben Dalton, Harry Newby and Ethan Sokontwe as Les. 

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this Broadway favourite opened in 2012, winning Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography and landing a filmed version on Disney Plus. Newsies is an uplifting tale of a defining moment in American history - the Newsboys strike of 1899 against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers’ earnings, and Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, who formed his own union. 

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Bronte Barbe
Bronte Barbe

George Crawford
George Crawford

Bronte Barbe and Ryan Kopel
Bronte Barbe and Ryan Kopel

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Bronte Barbe
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Bronte Barbe

Bronte Barbe
Bronte Barbe

George Crawford
George Crawford

Bronte Barbe and Ryan Kopel
Bronte Barbe and Ryan Kopel

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe

Mukeni Nel, Mark Samara
Mukeni Nel, Mark Samara

Matthew Duckett
Matthew Duckett

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay

Moya Angela
Moya Angela

Ross Dawes
Ross Dawes

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast



Recommended For You