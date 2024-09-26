Photos: Adam Gillen and Katherine Langford in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, starring Olivier nominee Adam Gillen as The Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford as Sally Bowles. The pair will play until 25 January 2025. Check out the photos below!

They join Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.

The company is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna will play the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

