Photos: AN INSPECTOR CALLS is Now on UK Tour

Production images have been released for the UK Tour of Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s AN INSPECTOR CALLS, playing at Alexandra Palace until Saturday 21 September before visiting 26 venues across the UK. Check out the photos below!

Tim Treloar plays ‘Inspector Goole’, alongside Jackie Morrison as ‘Mrs Birling’, Jeffrey Harmer as ‘Mr Birling’, Tom Chapman as ‘Gerald Croft’, Leona Allen as ‘Sheila Birling’, George Rowlands as ‘Eric Birling’ and Alice Darling as ‘Edna’. Katy Dean, Michael Gukas, Pena Iiyambo, Simon Pothecary and Philip Stewart complete the cast.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry’s seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

