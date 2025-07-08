Photos: A ROLE TO DIE FOR Rehearsals at Marylebone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsal shots have been released for the London transfer of, A Role to Die For, the new comedy by Jordan Waller, directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond. The production will play at Marylebone Theatre from Saturday 26 July until Saturday 30 August, with a national press performance on Thursday 31 July.

Starring Tanya Franks as ‘Deborah’, the cast also includes Philip Bretherton as ‘Malcolm’, Harry Goodson-Bevan as ‘Quinn’, and Obioma Ugoala as ‘Theo’.

Tanya Franks and Obioma Ugoala join the production for its London run, with Philip Bretherton and Harry Goodson-Bevan reprising their roles from the hit Barn Theatre premiere earlier this year.

SHE’S NOT JUST CASTING A ROLE. SHE’S GAMBLING WITH A LEGACY.

It’s the eve of the biggest casting reveal in Hollywood: Deborah is about to announce the next face of the world’s most legendary spy franchise. The tux is pressed, the martinis are chilled… until the rumours start flying. Her perfect pick? Caught in a scandal that would make even their on-screen alter ago look tame.

With a ticking clock and a legacy on the line, Deborah must make an impossible choice: stick to the sleek, suited formula the world knows, or dare to let the next generation redefine a global icon.

A sharp-witted, laugh-out-loud comedy about identity, legacy, and the explosive battle between tradition and progress, A Role to Die For will leave you shaken, stirred, and seriously entertained.

The creative team reunites from the Barn run, with set and costume design by Cory Shipp, lighting design by Adam Foley, sound design by Amanda Priestley, with the addition of video design by Matt Powell and Associate Direction from Anna Ryder.