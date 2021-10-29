Photo: SIX Queens Celebrate the Album's Release on Vinyl With Surprise Gold Discs

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The original 'SIX' recording Queens were reunited with composers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss to celebrate the Studio Album's release on vinyl - and were surprised at the VIP event at historic Banqueting House - livestreamed to the global Queendom by TikTok - with gold discs to mark 100,000 sales!

The music from 'SIX' is a global phenomenon. The songs have been streamed over 450 million times across all platforms, and had over 3 billion views on TikTok, making it the second highest streamed cast recording in the world, second only currently to 'Hamilton'. The music has had 225 million streams on Spotify, over 100 milion streams onYouTube (including 20 million from SIX's own channel), 55 million streams on Apple Music, and 25 million streams on Amazon.

Today's glittering event comes three years after the release of the 'SIX' studio album. Unable to attend was Genesis Lynea (Cleves), who was filming a TV drama.

Thanks to Historic Royal Palaces, the event was held at the stunning Banqueting House, site of the Palace of Whitehall which was created by Henry VIII as a royal pad fit for himself and his second wife, Anne Boleyn, later the site of Charles I's execution. It is currently closed to the public.

The celebration was live-streamed by TikTok from SIX's channel @SixTheMusical, allowing SIX fans around the world to join in.

The new vinyl edition will be officially released next year, and viewers of the livestream were given the first opportunity to pre-order a copy.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It is now being enjoyed as much as ever in its new West End home, the Vaudeville Theatre. It

continues its sold-out UK Tour and has finally opened in New York to stunning reviews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, and is due to reopen in Australia this December at the Sydney Opera House.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and has performed annually in front of thousands at West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

The SIX Studio Album features Renée Lamb (Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (AnneBoleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Catherine Howard), Izuka Hoyle (Catherine Parr). The recording features orchestrations by Tom Curran and is produced by Sam Featherstone, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Joe Beighton, with executive producers George Stiles and Paul Lisberg.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne

Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.