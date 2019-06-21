Photo Flash: Sweet as Can Be! First Look at Lucie Jones and the New Cast of WAITRESS
Get a first look at the newest visitors to the diner! Waitress welcomes new cast members Ashley Roberts, Lucie Jones and Blake Harrison to the London company. The smash hit musical comedy musical by Sara Bareilles has also recently extended its booking period to 7 December at the Adelphi Theatre.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.
Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking to 7 December.
Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Ashley Roberts as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe.
The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Blake Harrison, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby, Ashley Roberts, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire. Laura Baldwin will return to the role of Dawn in Waitress at the end of the summer.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts
Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, Marisha Wallace
Blake Harrison, Ashley Roberts
Ashley Roberts Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace
Ashley Roberts, Blake Harrison