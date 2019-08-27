Photo Flash: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Brings FLEABAG to the West End

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Get a first look at the West End production.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You