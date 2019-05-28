Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS

May. 28, 2019  

Following a critically acclaimed West End Season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket last year, with celebrated productions of Uncle Vanya and Life & Fate (Critics' Choice Guardian, Financial Times, Telegraph, Sunday Times) the Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg return with a luminous retelling of Chekhov's masterpiece, Three Sisters. Playing in London for 10 performances only from June 19th at the Vaudeville Theatre, press nights will be held on June 19th and 20th.

Rediscover the tragicomic story of the Prozorov sisters as they contend with their disillusioned lives in provincial Russia. Renowned director Lev Dodin directs this radiant, complex play with rich insight into Chekhov's eloquent understanding of passion, resignation, longing, and love.

Under the artistic directorship of Lev Dodin - one of the most celebrated theatre practitioners working today - the Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg has become one of the greatest theatres in the world. During his 35-year tenure many of Dodin's shows have won international awards including state prizes of Russian and the USSR, Golden Mask Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award (becoming the first international company to do so for Stars in the Morning Sky, 1989). In 2000 he received the European Theatre Award.

Photo Credit: MDT

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
The Cast of THREE SISTERS

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
The Cast of THREE SISTERS

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
Sergey Vlasov and Elizaveta Boyarskaya

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
Oleg Ryazantsev, Ekaterina Kleopina, Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Irina Tychinina and Nikolskii Stanislav

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Nikita Sidorov, Ekaterina Tarasova, Alexander Koshkarev, Nikolskii Stanislav and Oleg Ryazantsev

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
Ekaterina Tarasova, Alexander Koshkarev and Oleg Ryazantsev

Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
Igor Chernevich and the cast of Three Sisters



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sedos Presents SOHO CINDERS â€” A Twist On The Classic Cinderella Fairytale
  • Photo Flash: Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg Returns To London With THREE SISTERS
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE
  • Nadia Fall Announces Second Season At Theatre Royal Stratford East
  • Guest Blog: Kirsty Patrick Ward On THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
  • QUEEN OF THE MIST Will Transfer to Charing Cross Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup