Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE VIEW UPSTAIRS at Soho Theatre

Jul. 1, 2019  

The European premiere of new LGBTQ+ musical THE VIEW UPSTAIRS opens at Soho Theatre on 18 July running until 24 August.

Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal below!

The musical opens in present day when Wes (Tyrone Huntley), a young fashion designer buys an abandoned space, not realising this had been the UpStairs Lounge, a vibrant '70s gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which, in 1973, was burned down in an arson attack, killing 32 people. THE VIEW UPSTAIRS brings to life this forgotten community and takes the audience on an exhilarating journey of seduction and self-exploration, celebrating the lives of those forgotten, while featuring a soulful, rock and jazz score.

The musical also stars Andy Mientus, Declan Bennett, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cedric Neal and John Partridge as Patrick, Dale, Inez, Willie and Buddy respectively. Completing the cast are Carly Mercedes Dyer as Henri, Gary Lee as Freddy, Joseph Prouse as Richard and Derek Hagen as Cops/Realtor.

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS is written by Max Vernon and directed in London by Jonathan O'Boyle.



