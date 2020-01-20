Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For DEATH OF ENGLAND at the Dorfman Theatre

DEATH OF ENGLAND, a new play by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, comes to the Dorfman Theatre from 31 January, press night Thursday 6 February, playing until March 7.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

After the death of his dad, Michael is powerless and angry. In a state of heartbreak, he confronts the difficult truths about this father's legacy and the country that shaped him. At the funeral, unannounced and unprepared Michael decides it is time to speak.

Rafe Spall (Hedda Gabler, Black Mirror) performs this fearless one-person play which asks explosive and enduring questions about identity, race and class in Britain.

It is written for him by Roy Williams (Sucker Punch, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads) and Clint Dyer (The Happy Tragedy of Being Woke), who becomes the first Black British artist to have performed, written and directed a full-scale production at the National Theatre.

Set and costume designers are Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, with lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Pete Malkin, movement by Lucy Cullingford.





