Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For APPROPRIATE at the Donmar Warehouse

So I thought, since we can't do Europe this summer, why don't the kids and I just do a little Southern History road trip? We're going to drive back home through Mississippi, Louisiana - all those places - experience some of Daddy's heritage.

The Lafayette family gather at their late father's home in Arkansas to bury the hatchet and prepare the former plantation for its Estate Sale.

Until, that is, they make a discovery which changes everything.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins takes on the rich tradition of American family drama in his gripping play about ghosts and the legacies we are left with. Ola Ince directs Appropriate in its UK premiere at the Donmar.

Casting includes Monica Dolan, Jaimi Barbakoff, Charles Furness, Edward Hogg, Steven Mackintosh, Isabella Pappas, Orlando Roddy, Oliver Savell and Tafline Steen.

The Donmar is continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences by simplifying ticket access schemes and launching the DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme will see a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for the performance 7 days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.

The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged under 26, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Appropriate, offering seats for performances across the new season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have allowed the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.





