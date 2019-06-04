Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the UK and Ireland Tour of GREASE

Take a look inside rehearsals for the UK & Ireland tour of GREASE, which opens at Leeds Grand Theatre on 19 June, running there until 20 July 2019. The tour then continues until October 2019.

This is the first new production of GREASE in 25 years and takes an exciting new look at this much loved musical. This edgy and vibrant production, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Philips, features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

Peter Andre will star as Teen Angel at certain performances alternating with Ore Oduba who will play the role in Leeds on 24 & 25 June and from 29 June to 16 July. The cast also includes Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo, Jordan Abey as Doody, Ryan Anderson as Roger, Damian Buhagiar as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchy, Natalie Woods as Jan, Tara Sweeting as Marty, Dale White as Eugene, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch, Abigail Climer as Cha Cha, Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine and Will Haswell as Johnny Casino. Completing the cast are Thea Bunting as Cynthia, Emily Beth Harrington as Carly, Jonathan Hermosa Lopez as Bobby, Dom Hutcheson as Mickey, Ruby May Martinwood as Sofia, Lindsay McAllister as Donna Sue and Kevin O'Dwyer as Chad.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You