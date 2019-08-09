Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with TORCH SONG at The Turbine Theatre

Aug. 9, 2019  

Get a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room for the Turbine Theatre's inaugural production Torch Song.

Casting includes Matthew Needham (Arnold), Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed) and Rish Shah (Alan), are Jay Lycurgo (David) and Bernice Stegers (Ma). This new revival of Harvey Fierstein's dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play, is presented by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills for The Turbine Theatre, and is directed by Olivier Award winning Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom, On The Town). The production features design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.

Torch Song runs for a strictly limited season from 22 August - 13 October 2019, with press night on Friday 6 September.

The groundbreaking and Tony Award winning story of drag queen Arnold Beckoff (Matthew Needham - Chernobyl, HBO, Summer & Smoke, Almeida/West End) and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan is a hilarious and heartbreaking portrait of love, loss, sexual identity and the deep longing for family approval that drives us all forward, and drives us all crazy.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Dino Fletcher and Daisy Boulton

Dino Fletcher and Matthew Needham

Dino Fletcher and Matthew Needham

Dino Fletcher and Matthew Needham

Drew McOnie

Matthew Needham

Matthew Needham and Bernice Stegers

Matthew Needham and Dino Fletcher

Matthew Needham and Jay Lycurgo

Matthew Needham and Rish Shah

Matthew Needham, Bernice Stegers, Dino Fletcher, Jay Lycurgo

Rish Shah and Matthew Needham



