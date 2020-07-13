Photo Flash: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN Opens at Henley's Car Park Party

Birmingham Stage Company's production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain opened at Henley's Car Park Party on Saturday.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long-stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is based on the bestselling books written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. It first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories Live on Stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

