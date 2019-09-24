Photo Flash: First Look at the National Theatre's MASTER HAROLD

Production images have been released for 'Master Harold'... and the boy, featuring Lucian Msamati (Amadeus, Kiri) as Sam, Hammed Animashaun (Barber Shop Chronicles, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Willie and Anson Boon (Blackbird, The Alienist) as Hally, and directed by Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, The Mountaintop).

1950. Apartheid South Africa.

St George's Park Tea Room, Port Elizabeth, 1950. On a long rainy afternoon, employees Sam and Willie practise their steps for the finals of the ballroom dancing championship. Hally arrives from school to hide out in his parents' tea room. These two men have been unlikely best friends to Hally his whole life.

But it is apartheid era South Africa: he's Master Harold, and they are the boys.

Tony Award-winning playwright Athol Fugard's semi-autobiographical and blistering masterwork explores the nature of friendship and the ways people are capable of hurting even those they love.

Set and costume designer is Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer is Paule Constable, movement director is Shelley Maxwell and sound designer is Giles Thomas.





