Photos: First Look at ROMEO & JULIET at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The cast includes: Isabel Adomako Young, Aretha Ayeh, Ellie Beavan, Cavan Clarke, Tom Claxton, Emma Cunniffe, Peter Hamilton Dyer, and more.

Jun. 23, 2021  

Today, ahead of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's opening night for the new season, production images are released for Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. Kimberley Sykes directs Shakespeare's timeless story of two young people torn apart by a divided society and forbidden love.

The cast includes: Isabel Adomako Young, Aretha Ayeh, Ellie Beavan, Cavan Clarke, Tom Claxton, Emma Cunniffe, Peter Hamilton Dyer, Ryan Ellsworth, Michelle Fox, Andrew French, Sarah Hoare, Irvine Iqbal, Richard Leeming, Joel MacCormack, Priyank Morjaria, Louise Mai Newberry, Shadee Yaghoubi and Marc Zayat.

Romeo and Juliet is created by Ciaran Bagnall (lighting designer), Christian Bravo* (creative team associate - sound), Stuart Burt (casting director), Naomi Dawson (designer), Catja Hamilton* (creative team associate - lighting), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Fiona Kennedy* (creative team associate - voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Darcel Osei* (creative team associate - movement), Jon Pashley (associate director), Annelie Powell (casting director), Kimberley Sykes (director) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer)

Photo credit: Jane Hobson

Sarah Hoare, Priyank Morjaria, Cavan Clarke and Michelle Fox

Michelle Fox

Louise Mai Bewberry and Ryan Ellsworth

Joel MacCormack

Joel MacCormack and Richard Leeming

Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young

Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young

Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young

Isabel Adomakoh Young

Isabel Adomakoh Young

Isabel Adomakoh Young and Joel MacCormack

Emma Cunniffe

Ellie Beavan and Andrew French

Cavan Clarke and Marc Zayat

Aretha Ayeh


