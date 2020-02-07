Photo Flash: First Look at NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE at the Young Vic

Nora is the perfect wife and mother. She is dutiful, beautiful and everything is always in its right place. But when a secret from her past comes back to haunt her, her life rapidly unravels. Over the course of three days, Nora must fight to protect herself and her family or risk losing everything.

Ibsen's brutal portrayal of womanhood caused outrage when it was first performed in 1879. Originally produced by the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, this bold new production by Stef Smith, one of Scotland's most exciting playwrights, reframes the drama in three different time periods. The fight for women's suffrage, the swinging sixties and modern day intertwine in this urgent, poetic play that asks how far have we really come in the past 100 years?

The complete cast includes Mark Arends, Natalie Klamar, Luke Norris, Amaka Okafor, Anna Russell-Martin and Zephryn Taitte.

Written by Stef Smith, Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, with Design by Tom Piper, Lighting Design by Lee Curran, Composition and Sound Design by Michael John McCarthy, Movement by EJ Boyle, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, Vocal Coaching by Jeannette Nelson and Casting by Sophie Parrott CDG, with Jerwood Assistant Director Júlia Levai and Boris Karloff Assistant Director Simonne Mason.

Nora: A Doll's House

Main House, Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London, SE1 8LZ

6 February - 21 March, with press night 11 February

Box Office: 020 7922 2922 / www.youngvic.org





