Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH

See photos from Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH, adapted by Hattie Naylor which opened at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 22 August and is touring the UK until 23 November 2019.

THE NIGHT WATCH, set in the 1940s, follows the fragmented lives and loves of ordinary people, especially women, caught up in an extraordinary time as they are recovering from the chaos of war. It is the first time this new production will tour. Sarah Waters (OBE) has sold over 4 million novels worldwide, of which half a million were THE NIGHT WATCH.



Starring Mara Allen, Louise Coulthard, Malcolm James, Lewis Mackinnon, Phoebe Pryce, Florence Roberts, Sam Jenkins-Shaw and Izabella Urbanowicz.



THE NIGHT WATCH is directed by Alastair Whatley and produced by The Original Theatre Company and York Theatre Royal.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You