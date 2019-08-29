Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH

Aug. 29, 2019  

See photos from Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH, adapted by Hattie Naylor which opened at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 22 August and is touring the UK until 23 November 2019.

THE NIGHT WATCH, set in the 1940s, follows the fragmented lives and loves of ordinary people, especially women, caught up in an extraordinary time as they are recovering from the chaos of war. It is the first time this new production will tour. Sarah Waters (OBE) has sold over 4 million novels worldwide, of which half a million were THE NIGHT WATCH.

Starring Mara Allen, Louise Coulthard, Malcolm James, Lewis Mackinnon, Phoebe Pryce, Florence Roberts, Sam Jenkins-Shaw and Izabella Urbanowicz.

THE NIGHT WATCH is directed by Alastair Whatley and produced by The Original Theatre Company and York Theatre Royal.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Mara Allen

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
The Cast of THE NIGHT WATCH

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Sam Jenkins, Louise Coulthard

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Phoebe Pryce

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Phoebe Pryce and the Cast

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Mara Allen, Phoebe Pryce

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Malcom James, Sam Jenkins and Lewis Mackinnon

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Louise Coulthard and Sam Jenkins

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Lewis Mackinnon

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Lewis Mackinnon and Mara Allen

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Lewis Mackinnon, Louise Coulthard

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Izabella Urbanowix

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Florence Roberts

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Florence Roberts and Phoebe Pryce

Photo Flash: First Look At Sarah Waters's THE NIGHT WATCH
Florence Roberts and Louise Coulthard



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Ballet Brings New Ballet THE GREAT GATSBY to Northrop
  • Off-B'way's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Sets Regional Premiere
  • Trademark Theater Presents Music/Movement Mashup THE HOLLOW
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge