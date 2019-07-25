Photo Flash: Disney's Summer West End Pop Up Launches

Disney's Summer West End Pop Up launched on Tuesday July 23rd. The event included a live performance of Proud of Your Boy from Aladdin and the unmistakeable Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King at, a bite-size dance workshop and a puppetry demonstration from Zazu himself.

Check out the photos below!

Throughout the summer visitors to the shop will be able to explore the iconic masks, puppets and costumes from the Tony Award® winning The Lion King up-close and learn about the inspiration behind many of the show's impressive designs, as well as enjoy the Circle of Life in a fully immersive 360⁰ Lenovo Mirage Solo virtual reality experience. For the first time ever in the UK, fans of Frozen will have the unique opportunity to interact with the musical and strike a pose in a specially-created photo moment that is certain to be an Instagrammer's dream! Visitors will also be able to enjoy the nostalgic charm that made them fall in love with Aladdin the first time around and they may even catch a glimpse of the magic lamp in all its wonder. Guests will also be put through their paces with a Mary Poppins spelling challenge of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You