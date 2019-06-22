Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live

Jun. 22, 2019  

Day one of West End Live has come to an end. Check out all of the photos from Day One below!

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites are taking to the stage on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2019 for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

The lineup includes performances from Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, On Your Feet!, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Les Miserables, 9 to 5 the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, SIX, Thriller Live, Louise Dearman, Jesus Christ Superstar, John Owen-Jones, Magic Mike Live, The Lion King, Matilda, The Barricade Boys, Avenue Q, The Illusionists, Brooklyn the Musical, Falsettos, Lucie Jones, and more!

Louise Dearman and John Owen Jones, who are both performing this year, are also hosting.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Aladdin

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Aladdin

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Aladdin

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Adrian Mole

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Adrian Mole

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Adrian Mole

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Adrian Mole

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Wicked

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Wicked

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Wicked

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
On Your Feet

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
On Your Feet

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
On Your Feet

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Come From Away

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Only Fools and Horses

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Only Fools and Horses

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Only Fools and Horses

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Only Fools and Horses

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Tina

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Tina

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Les Miserables

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
9 to 5

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Mamma Mia!

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Mamma Mia!

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Mamma Mia!

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Waitress

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Waitress

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Waitress

Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Waitress



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup