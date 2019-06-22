Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY, TINA, JAMIE, and More Perform at West End Live
Day one of West End Live has come to an end. Check out all of the photos from Day One below!
An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites are taking to the stage on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2019 for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.
The lineup includes performances from Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, On Your Feet!, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Les Miserables, 9 to 5 the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, SIX, Thriller Live, Louise Dearman, Jesus Christ Superstar, John Owen-Jones, Magic Mike Live, The Lion King, Matilda, The Barricade Boys, Avenue Q, The Illusionists, Brooklyn the Musical, Falsettos, Lucie Jones, and more!
Louise Dearman and John Owen Jones, who are both performing this year, are also hosting.
For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.
Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley
