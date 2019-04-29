Photo Flash: Adam Dickinson and Kingsley Judd Star in THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY

Check out new photos below of Adam Dickinson and Kingsley Judd, the new West End stars of The Simon and Garfunkel Story the world's biggest and most successful Simon & Garfunkel theatre show, ahead of their show tonight at the Lyric Theatre.

A critically acclaimed concert style show which uses state of the art video projection, contemporary newsreel footage, TV commercials, incredible concert-style lighting and a full live brass ensemble, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes you though all the songs and stories that shaped them, chronicling their rise from their humble beginings as 50s rock n roll duo Tom & Jerry to global superstardom, their dramatic break-up at the peak of their international success, solo careers and ending with a stunning recreation of their legendary 1981 New York Central Park reunion concert, attended by 500,000 fans.

Featuring all their greatest hits including 'Mrs Robinson', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', 'Scarborough Fair', 'The Boxer', 'The Sound Of Silence' and many, many more, Charles Blyth and Sam O'Hanlon star.

Director & Musical Superviser Dean Elliott, Set & Costume Designer Andrew Riley, Sound Designer Chris Crowther, Lighting Design Dominic Warwick, Video Design Perry Freeze & Rachel Allen (Z Frame), Casting Director Anne Vosser.

www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com

Photo Credit: Hamish Gill



Adam Dickinson and Kingsley Judd

