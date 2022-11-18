Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London Event

On 25th November 2022, global musical theatre star Peter Jöback releases the 10th Anniversary Edition of his hit album 'I Love Musicals'.

Originally released in 2012, 'I Love Musicals' is a stunning collection of Peter's renditions of the best songs from world famous musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Miss Saigon, and Sweeney Todd.

For this 10th Anniversary Edition, Peter has recorded an exclusive bonus track; an English language version of Down To The Sea, which has just been made available as a single. The beautiful ballad is from the musical that kick-started his career in 1995, Kristina Från Duvemåla, by Abba's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Peter's success in Kristina Från Duvemåla brought him to the attention of London's West End, where he made his debut in 1997 as Chris in Miss Saigon. Sir Cameron Mackintosh then personally cast Peter to star in the West End premiere of The Witches of Eastwick.

Peter went on to play the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End and starred in its 25th Anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall, before being asked by Cameron Mackintosh, Hal Prince and Andrew Lloyd Webber to perform the role in the show's 30th anniversary on Broadway.

Alongside his successful musical theatre career in London and New York, and his massive pop-crossover career in Sweden, it was in 2012 that Peter created an arena show concept called 'I Love Musicals'.

After sold-out arena tours in 2012, 2013 and 2015, he took his concept to Tokyo in 2016 for two sold-out concerts in the iconic Budokan arena, before performing 'I Love Musicals' at the Ullevi football stadium in Gothenburg in front of 27,000 people - the biggest musicals concert of all-time.

Following the album's release, Peter will take part in an exciting intimate event at the Theatre Café on Thursday 1st December. The event will include a couple of live songs plus a Q&A, hosted by Jack Pepper.

'I Love Musicals' 10th Anniversary Edition track listing:

'Intro'

'Everybody Says Don't' from Anyone Can Whistle

'Why God Why' from Miss Saigon

'The Phantom Of The Opera' from The Phantom Of The Opera

'Music Of The Night' from The Phantom Of The Opera

'I Don't Care Much' from Cabaret

'Luck Be A Lady' from Guys and Dolls

'Gold Can Turn To Sand' from Kristina Från Duvemåla

'Pity The Child' from Chess

'Epiphany' from Sweeny Todd

'Sunset Boulevard' from Sunset Boulevard

'Come What May' from Moulin Rouge

'Gethsemane' from Jesus Christ Superstore

'Who's The Man' from The Witches of Eastwick

'You'll Never Walk Alone/Climb Every Mountain' from Carousel/The Sound of Music

'Annars Vore Jag Inte Jag' from Livet Är En Schlager

BONUS TRACK

'Down To The Sea' from Kristina Från Duvemåla