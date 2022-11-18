Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London Event

The album features renditions of songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Miss Saigon, and Sweeney Todd.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London Event

On 25th November 2022, global musical theatre star Peter Jöback releases the 10th Anniversary Edition of his hit album 'I Love Musicals'.

Originally released in 2012, 'I Love Musicals' is a stunning collection of Peter's renditions of the best songs from world famous musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Miss Saigon, and Sweeney Todd.

For this 10th Anniversary Edition, Peter has recorded an exclusive bonus track; an English language version of Down To The Sea, which has just been made available as a single. The beautiful ballad is from the musical that kick-started his career in 1995, Kristina Från Duvemåla, by Abba's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Peter's success in Kristina Från Duvemåla brought him to the attention of London's West End, where he made his debut in 1997 as Chris in Miss Saigon. Sir Cameron Mackintosh then personally cast Peter to star in the West End premiere of The Witches of Eastwick.

Peter went on to play the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End and starred in its 25th Anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall, before being asked by Cameron Mackintosh, Hal Prince and Andrew Lloyd Webber to perform the role in the show's 30th anniversary on Broadway.

Alongside his successful musical theatre career in London and New York, and his massive pop-crossover career in Sweden, it was in 2012 that Peter created an arena show concept called 'I Love Musicals'.

After sold-out arena tours in 2012, 2013 and 2015, he took his concept to Tokyo in 2016 for two sold-out concerts in the iconic Budokan arena, before performing 'I Love Musicals' at the Ullevi football stadium in Gothenburg in front of 27,000 people - the biggest musicals concert of all-time.

Following the album's release, Peter will take part in an exciting intimate event at the Theatre Café on Thursday 1st December. The event will include a couple of live songs plus a Q&A, hosted by Jack Pepper.

'I Love Musicals' 10th Anniversary Edition track listing:

'Intro'

'Everybody Says Don't' from Anyone Can Whistle

'Why God Why' from Miss Saigon

'The Phantom Of The Opera' from The Phantom Of The Opera

'Music Of The Night' from The Phantom Of The Opera

'I Don't Care Much' from Cabaret

'Luck Be A Lady' from Guys and Dolls

'Gold Can Turn To Sand' from Kristina Från Duvemåla

'Pity The Child' from Chess

'Epiphany' from Sweeny Todd

'Sunset Boulevard' from Sunset Boulevard

'Come What May' from Moulin Rouge

'Gethsemane' from Jesus Christ Superstore

'Who's The Man' from The Witches of Eastwick

'You'll Never Walk Alone/Climb Every Mountain' from Carousel/The Sound of Music

'Annars Vore Jag Inte Jag' from Livet Är En Schlager

BONUS TRACK

'Down To The Sea' from Kristina Från Duvemåla



New Stage Adaptation Of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB Opens In Brighton Next Week Photo
New Stage Adaptation Of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB Opens In Brighton Next Week
The Lavender Hill Mob based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter opens in Brighton next week. 
Adam Garcia Joins Creative Team of EMERALD STORM Photo
Adam Garcia Joins Creative Team of EMERALD STORM
World renowned tap dancer and Hollywood actor ADAM GARCIA has now teamed up with the production company responsible for the critically acclaimed Irish Dance sensation Emerald Storm.
Photos: First Look at the New Vics ALICE IN WONDERLAND Photo
Photos: First Look at the New Vic's ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Staffordshire’s New Vic Theatre have today released a first look at the production photos for Theresa Heskins’ adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.
Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS Photo
Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS
Boo Productions is a highly creative London events team who loves nothing more than a conceptual or unique theme to design your event from the bottom up.

More Hot Stories For You


ONE NIGHT STANDS Announced At The Royal Court TheatreONE NIGHT STANDS Announced At The Royal Court Theatre
November 18, 2022

The Royal Court Theatre will present One Night Stands, a series of one-off performances from familiar faces this December. Throwing open the doors to the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, the Royal Court has invited a selection of theatre-makers, writers, singers, activists and artists to present intimate evenings in their company, each one completely different from the last. The mutually fulfilling, no strings attached one-nighters will run between 1 - 17 December.
Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London EventPeter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London Event
November 18, 2022

On 25th November 2022, global musical theatre star Peter Jöback releases the 10th Anniversary Edition of his hit album 'I Love Musicals'.
Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMASBoo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS
November 18, 2022

Boo Productions is a highly creative London events team who loves nothing more than a conceptual or unique theme to design your event from the bottom up.
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
November 18, 2022

All new production photos have been released for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre starring Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 18, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in rehearsal and of Robert Bathurst and the show’s Tiny Tim actors at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.