PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Extends Booking and Welcomes New Cast

Due to phenomenal demand Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has announced that booking has been extended at the Savoy Theatre until 28 January 2023.

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will extend their runs as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis respectively, with Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson and Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, all until 13 November 2022, alongside Mark Holden as James Morse.

From Tuesday 14 June 2022 existing cast member John Addison will take on the role of 'Philip Stuckey' and will be joined by new company members Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Robertina Bonano, Georgia Kleopa, Elishia Edwards, Helen Hill, Kurt Kansley, Curtis Patrick and Hassun Sharif.

The cast for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is completed by Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Patrick Barrett, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Aimie Atkinson (Vivian Ward) recently received a What's On Stage Award nomination for her role in Pretty Woman: The Musical. She was in the original West End cast of the hit musical Six at the Arts Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance. Her other credits include Daniela in In the Heights at King's Cross Theatre, Serena in Legally Blonde at Kilworth House, Chloe in Never Forget - The Take That Musical and Luisa in Zorro The Musical, both on national tour. Aimie is the winner of the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Voice of Musical Theatre Award.

Danny Mac (Edward Lewis) appeared as Giles Ralston in the world's longest running play, The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre. His many other theatre credits include Bob Wallace in White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre, Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard and Nino in Amelie, both on national tour, Gabey in On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the West End productions of Wicked and Legally Blonde. Danny captured the nation's hearts and received overwhelming support during his incredible time on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, making it all the way to the final.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.PrettyWomanTheMusical.com