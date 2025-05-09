PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Unveils Performance Schedule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The performance schedule has been revealed for Paddington the Musical ahead of on sale next week. The brand-new musical will receive its world premiere this Autumn - opening on 30 November at the Savoy Theatre, with previews from1 November.



Adapted from the much-loved books written by Michael Bond, and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard, priority booking will open on the 13 May, with public on sale on 15 May. Full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.



Preview Schedule:

Performances will take place at 7pm on November 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 27, and 28. There will be performances at both 2pm and 7pm on November 22 and 29, and a single performance at 5pm on November 30.

Regular Performance Schedule:

Regular performances are on Mondays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 2pm and 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm.



Michael Bond’s A Bear Called Paddington was published in 1958 by Collins, later Harper Collins – the first of 29 Paddington books he was to write, with the final one Paddington at St. Paul's, published posthumously in 2018. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.



Paddington has been adapted for television several times – first by the BBC in 1976, voiced by Michael Hordern; and most recently adapted by STUDIOCANAL. Paddington has enjoyed three successful big-screen outings, all by STUDIOCANAL – Paddington released in 2014, Paddington 2 in 2017, and Paddington in Peru in 2024, enjoying critical and commercial acclaim.



When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown Family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.



But London isn’t all cream teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when Paddington’s life is suddenly in peril, the Browns must decide just how far they’re willing to go — and what they’re willing to risk — to give this special bear a home.

