Orange Tree Theatre Launches Fundraising for 'OT: Open to Everyone' Project

Orange Tree Theatre has launched the public fundraising campaign for its development project, OT: Open to Everyone. Having already raised £4.1 million toward the £4.5 million target, the company now have £350,000 to raise and are seeking public support.

This development, designed by architects Allies and Morrison, will transform the front of house and backstage to create a more accessible, welcoming and sustainable environment for audiences, creatives and performers. All while the auditorium remains unchanged, preserving the warmth and intimacy of the in-the-round space which has defined the OT.

Watch OT: Open to Everyone launch video with Niamh Cusack here:

Tom Littler, Artistic Director of the Orange Tree, said today "2026 is a big year for the Orange Tree as we raise the final funds needed for our capital project, OT: Open to Everyone, and get to work on transforming our front of house areas and the OT's accessibility. We are so grateful to the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames' Community Fund for supporting our campaign, alongside the huge generosity of our audiences and supporters. We have been blown away by the extraordinary response our fundraising appeal has had so far; thank you, so much, to everyone who has helped us get to this point - through donations, through spreading the word, through cheering us on. And thank you in advance to everyone who will help us reach our final target."

Also announced today the campaign has been the beneficiary of a generous £75,000 grant from the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames' Community Fund. For more information and to donate, please visit https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/open/