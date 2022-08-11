Oliver Tompsett, Grace Mouat & More to Star in CONNECTIONS Concert at The Other Palace

West End stars have been confirmed for a new concert at The Other Palace studio.

Produced by Sam Caldwell for Paper House Productions and created by Rhys Wilkinson, Connections promises "a cosy afternoon of nostalgiaand memories", exploring connections made in our lives through the power of music.

The line-up includes Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Wicked), Grace Mouat (Six, Legally Blonde, & Juliet), Billy Nevers (Legally Blonde, & Juliet), Nathaniel Morrison (Sister Act, Jersey boys), Sarah Mcfarlane and Rhys Wilkinson (& Juliet), with further performers still to be announced.

Musical direction is by Josh Cottell (Zorro, Billy Elliot).

Connections will be staged on Sunday 18th September at 3pm with tickets now on sale via The Other Palace website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190894®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheotherpalace.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.