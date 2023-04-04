Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Recording Will Be Released in May

Listen to the first track from the album here!

Apr. 04, 2023 Â 

The full Original London Cast Recording of the critically acclaimed Operation Mincemeat - A New Musical will be released on Friday, 12th May 2023.

The album will be released on CD, vinyl, streaming and digital platforms, and is now available to pre-order HERE.

A signed limited edition vinyl format is also available to pre-order exclusively via the official Operation Mincemeat mailing list HERE.

The album is launched alongside the new track Sail On, Boys. Fans were invited to vote for their four favourite songs which would be released ahead of the album, with Sail On, Boys following the first track God That's Brilliant. Two additional fan favourites, All the Ladies and Das Ãœbermensch, will be released soon.

Listen below:

News of the album release arrives as the musical started previewing at the West End's Fortune Theatre last Friday, ahead of a limited 8-week run beginning on 9th May, following thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black.

Produced by Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy, Olivier award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre), the highly anticipated album includes recordings from the 2023 Off-West Endaward winning cast, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and ZoÃ« Roberts, alongside the esteemed in-house band.

Following five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, Operation Mincemeat is back.

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

2023 Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre) is director, following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at theNational Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as set and costume designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & NoÃ«l Coward Theatre) as lighting designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as sound designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy, Olivier award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is orchestrator and vocal arranger. Georgie Staight is Associate Director.

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist, the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble and following the first New Diorama Theatre run was listed in The Observer's Top 10 shows of the year and most recently was listed in The Independent's Top 15 shows of the year. The show is currently featured in the V&A's Re:Imagining Musicals display, exploring how musicals have continuously reimagined, reinvented and reinterpreted themselves over time.

Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and ZoÃ« Roberts, who form SpitLip. The show is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with additional support from Avalon.



