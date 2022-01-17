Nominations Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

Nominations are now open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards! We've set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favourites. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open until 28 January. Submit your nominations here!

After the nomination period ends, our editors will check submissions for eligibility and errors. The BroadwayWorld shortlist will be announced on 21 February. Voting then begins and will run until 25 March, with winners announced shortly afterwards.

Eligibility: All professional productions that opened in the UK in the past year are eligible in all of the show categories.

The understudy awards apply to any production - new or long-running.

We've also made a few changes and added some new categories to reflect the extraordinary period that theatre has gone through.

You'll see that our performer awards are now gender neutral - we want to be as inclusive as possible.

And our exciting new awards for this year are: Accessibility Champion, Best Special Event, and Lockdown Hero!

Best Special Event covers any theatrical event that you would love to celebrate and which doesn't fit under the other show categories.

Lockdown Hero can be any individual, company or venue who inspired you with their innovation, resilience or advocacy during lockdown.

And finally, BroadwayWorld reviewer Kerrie Nicholson has written about her experience of access in theatre here and given an example of a fantastic Accessibility Champion nominee. This award is for any individual, company or venue who particularly impressed you with their inclusive work or by expanding access to all.