New West End Fringe Venue Opens in 2024 With STRANGERS IN BETWEEN

London’s West End is to get a new fringe theatre right in the heart of Covent Garden. The Stage Door Theatre is located at The Prince of Wales, 150-151 Drury Lane. It will offer joint dinner- theatre ticket deals alongside show-only tickets.

The opening production will be the transfer of LAMBCO Production’s award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Tommy Murphy’s Australian drama, ‘Strangers in Between’, directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher, from south London’s Golden Goose Theatre.

Performances run 8 January to 3 February.

The cast will again feature Stephen Connery-Brown and Alex Ansdell, who were both Offie nominated for the production, with the third role still to be cast.

‘Strangers in Between’ is an unflinching look at the highs and lows of growing up gay in modern Australia, bursting with laugh-out-loud one-liners, simmering sexual tension and heartfelt confessions.

Cast:

Stephen Connery-Brown (as Peter) was born and raised in Sydney. This is Stephen’s fourth time playing Peter in ‘Strangers in Between’ (King’s Head Theatre/Trafalgar Studios 2). His other roles include Dad in ‘The Sum of Us’ (Above the Stag), Henry Higgins in ‘Pygmalion’ and ‘Scrooge’ in ‘A Christmas Carol’ (both European tours).

Alex Ansdell (as Shane) is making his professional debut.

Creative Team:
Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher
Designer David Shields
Produced by LAMBCO Productions

‘Strangers in Between’ was awarded the prestigious Best Play Award at the New South Wales Premiere’s Literary Awards. It made its debut at the renowned  Griffin Theatre Company in Sydney, where it broke box office records. It received its critically acclaimed UK premiere at the King’s Head Theatre in 2016, also directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher.




