New UK Tour of BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Open at Curve in February

Curve, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Mayflower Theatre Southampton have today announced plans to launch a new UK tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, opening at Curve in February 2022.

Directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Sunset Boulevard, West Side Story), Beautiful will open at Curve on Monday 28 February until Saturday 12 March before moving to Theatre Royal Bath from 17 - 26 March 2022 and Mayflower Theatre Southampton from 12 - 16 April 2022, with additional tour dates and casting to be announced soon.

The hit show, which ran in the West End for two and a half years before two successful UK tours, will feature a talented cast of actor-musicians performing countless classics including You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of my Baby, You've Got a Friend, Up on the Roof, Locomotion, You've Lost That Loving Feeling and exploring the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom.

Carole King's remarkable music will be brought to life by Grammy Award-winning Orchestrator Steve Sidwell and adapted by Tony Award-winning Curve Associate and Musical Supervisor Sarah Travis. Choreography is by rising star choreographer Leah Hill. The creative team is completed by Set Designer Frankie Bradshaw, Costume Designer Edd Lindley, Lighting Designer and Curve Associate Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer Tom Marshall and Casting Director and Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG.

Written by Douglas McGrath, with songs by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the story of the singer/songwriter before she became a chart-topping music legend.

Speaking about this new Made at Curve production, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Carole King's body of work represents some of the greatest pop songs ever written. We are thrilled to be working on this new production of Beautiful, bringing this remarkable story and music to life with the finest actor - musicians working in the UK today. We are honoured to be collaborating with orchestrators, Grammy Award-winner Steve Sidwell and Tony Award-winner Sarah Travis, to bring King's incredible tapestry of songs to life. We are also proud to be working alongside our partners at Theatre Royal Bath and Southampton's Mayflower Theatre."

Full cast, creative team and tour dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at Curve will go on sale to Curve Friends from Monday 25 October, Supporters from Tuesday 26 October, Members, Groups and Access Register Customers from Thursday 28 October and on general sale from Thursday 4 November, all at 12 noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.curveonline.co.uk or by calling Curve's Box Office on 0116 242 3595.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical was originally produced on Broadway and in London by Paul Blake, SONY/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner.