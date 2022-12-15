New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
Extra London The 02 date added due to phenomenal demand
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show Off The Record. The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.
Noah is one of the most influential talk show hosts in the US, known for Emmy® award-winning The Daily Show, selling out shows over five continents, including two shows at The O2 in 2021, where he was the first comedian to perform after the pandemic.
Trevor is the most successful comedian in Africa. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. This year, the programme landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations.
Trevor served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022. His success has also spanned to selling-out stand-up comedy shows in five continents.
Trevor has written, produced and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his upcoming I Wish You Would, his third for Netflix, which premiered globally on November 22. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. His previous special, Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.
