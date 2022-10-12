New English Ballet Theatre and Friends Present CYCLES OF LOVE AND LOSS

NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE has announced special performances of their MIXED BILL at the Royal Academy of Dance Aud Jebsen Studio Theatre on November 10th and Remembrance Day, November 11th at 7.30pm.

Royal Ballet Principal Mayara Magri, who has recently become a NEBT patron, will perform with fellow Principal Matthew Ball showcasing his new choreography 'My Soul Rejoices', set to the music of Sibelius.

Karen Pilkington-Miksa, NEBT Artistic Director: "I'm thrilled that Matthew and Mayara will be joining us at the Royal Academy's fabulous new performance space and that we're platforming Matthew's own new choreographic work. We were lucky enough to perform in the Aud Jebsen Studio Theatre at the RAD in August and I can't wait to bring our MIXED BILL to audiences there in November. The extracts from Wayne Eagling's beautiful Remembrance pay timely acknowledgement to this year's Armistice Day and I know audiences will love watching Matthew and Mayara in action. Daniela Cardim's equally beautiful duet, Nocturne, has already had audiences sighing with delight at its elegance and sophistication while Jenna Lee's hugely popular The Four Seasons will be a treat at the RAD with its excellent sight lines and superb lighting and sound systems."

NEBT 'MIXED BILL' programme:

Daniela Cardim's critically-acclaimed pas de deux Nocturne debuted at the Royal Opera House Linbury Theatre's Next Generation Festival in the summer. Performed to Daniela's favourite Chopin composition, Nocturne No 13, the piece is an intimate study of the love and support that deepen between a couple during periods of uncertainty and loss."

Costumes are by Lisa James.

A quintessential excerpt War Woman Awaiting from Wayne Eagling's moving ballet Remembrance commemorates the centenary of The Armistice of 11 November 1918. Eagling's piece was inspired by the romance between Marie Rambert and the playwright Ashley Dukes and made its debut at the Peacock in London in 2018. Sets are by Nina Kobiakshvili, costumes by April Dalton.

My Soul Rejoices, a brand new piece choreographed by Royal Ballet Principal Matthew Ball, closes the first half of the programme. Matthew will perform the duet with fellow Royal Ballet Principal, Mayara Magri to 'Laetare Anima Mea' (My Soul Rejoices) by Sibelius.

The second half of the programme is former ENB soloist Jenna Lee's lively ballet, The Four Seasons, (photo above by Deborah Jaffe). Set to Max Richter's re-composition of Vivaldi's famous score, Lee rejuvenates Vivaldi's much-loved classic into an elegant ballet, taking the audience on a perennial journey through the seasons. With costumes by April Dalton and lighting by Andrew Ellis.