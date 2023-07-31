New Christmas Spectacular WISHMAS Will Move To Central London

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure – a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema – will now be brought to life at London's Old Bauble Factory, underneath Waterloo station this winter, for a strictly limited season.

Located under Waterloo Station, Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure will open its doors on Tuesday 14 November for a limited 8-week season. The exciting move to the central London venue lands a deeply immersive space ensuring the Wishmas experience will be more magical than ever and right at the heart of the capital.

Start a new Christmas tradition this festive season… and step into the magical world of Wishmas, an enchanted realm where all your wishes take flight.

Enter London's hidden Old Bauble Factory under Waterloo station and witness the fantastical journey of your wishes from their humble beginnings with the mysterious Wishkeepers, and travel across the sky to the festive finale with Father Christmas himself. Take part in this magical experience and help ensure that “no wish is ever forgotten.”

When you're done, celebrate and enjoy the shimmering and luminescent Wishmas Market with delicious treats, drinks, and Christmas gifts. Festive fun for everyone.

Wishmas is directed by Elgiva Field, former Associate Director of the ground-breaking immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and Theatre-rites.

Elgiva said: “Supported by a world-class creative team, I can't wait to bring a thrilling new Christmas experience into the heart of London at Waterloo, taking audiences on a magical journey into a spectacular snow-filled wonderland. Our hope is that Wishmas will become a new festive tradition for audiences of all ages!”

Secret Cinema has built a reputation on creating trailblazing storytelling through spectacular, cinematic extravaganzas from existing stories. But now, after 15 years, Wishmas is the first fully original creation from the remarkable team at Secret Cinema. Spanning 70 productions worldwide, from intimate grassroots film screenings in abandoned buildings, to epic productions in open spaces, Secret Cinema has been experienced by thousands of people at each performance. To date, the UK-based brand has welcomed over a million people into their one-of-a-kind worlds.

In Secret Cinema, the boundaries between performer, audience, set and reality constantly shift; over the years fans have seamlessly travelled 'Back to the Future' with Marty McFly, stumbled out of the 'Moulin Rouge' onto the cobbled streets of Paris, joined the Rebel Alliance in 'Star Wars' and danced the night away at Kellerman's Resort for 'Dirty Dancing'.

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure is a fully immersive World Premiere Event from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema. Book your Wishmas experience today and start a new Christmas tradition.

Full creative team and further information will be announced at a later date.

For all information and booking details, visit www.wishmas.co.uk