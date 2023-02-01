New Casting and Tickets Released For THE CHOIR OF MAN in the West End

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New tickets have been released for dates until 30 July 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  
The Olivier-nominated international stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run, with new tickets released for dates until 30 July 2023.

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone... including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few. A wildly talented group of incredible instrumentalists, world-class wordsmiths, and sensational singers; this cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys serve it all...live!

Conor Hanley - who has previously performed in The Choir of Man on the 2022 US tour, the Edinburgh Fringe, and Coventry City of Culture, joins the company at the Arts Theatre as 'The Poet' from Weds 1 February, marking his West End debut. Daniel Harnett will also return to the show, having been part of the original West End cast, and the company of the US tour.

They will join Michael Baxter (Les Misérables - 25th Anniversary tour, Gypsy - Wales Millennium Centre) as 'The Maestro', Levi Tyrell-Johnson (making his professional debut in The Choir of Man), as 'The Hard Man', Mark Irwin (The Choir of Man West End, Korea, Australia, The Commitments - Palace Theatre) as 'The Barman', Owen Bolton (also making his professional debut in The Choir of Man) as 'The Beast', Jordan Oliver (The Choir of Man West End, Netherlands, Australia and Korea, The Sound of Music - UK Tour) as 'The Handyman', Matt Beveridge (The Choir of Man West End, Australia, Netherland, Titanic - Princess of Wales Toronto) as 'The Romantic', Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys - Piccadilly Theatre, Beautiful - Aldwych Theatre) as 'The Pub Bore' and Matt Thorpe (Jersey Boys - Piccadilly Theatre & UK tour, We Will Rock You - Dominion) as 'The Joker'. Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap - St Martin's Theatre, Cinderella - Sunderland Empire), Gavin Ryan (West Side Story - Bord Gais Dublin, making his West End debut in The Choir of Man) and Lucas Koch (Million Dollar Quartet - Barn Theatre, also making his West End debut in The Choir of Man).

THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor, and Rachel Chapman serves as associate choreographer.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

Nic Doodson said, "The Choir of Man is a show all about being together and the power of community. Over the years, we've been lucky enough to work with some incredibly talented and hard-working actors and musicians and we're delighted to welcome Conor and Danny back into our little pub. The Jungle is a place through which many actors have passed, and each had contributed their talents and stories to the fabric of our show so when actors return it feels in a way like they're coming home."




Review: THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL, The Electric Theatre, Guildford Photo
Review: THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL, The Electric Theatre, Guildford
Delightful new musical (based on the much loved novel and film) that deserves a wider audience than its short run affords
Review: A MANCHESTER ANTHEM, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: A MANCHESTER ANTHEM, VAULT Festival
A snapshot of class divide that doubles as a melancholic love letter to the city.
Review: A SOCIETY (FOR THE CUTTING UP OF MEN), VAULT Festival Photo
Review: A SOCIETY (FOR THE CUTTING UP OF MEN), VAULT Festival
It becomes more and more evident that we don’t need the traditional conventions displayed at the beginning. While these are probably meant as a visual juxtaposition against the minimalist, more blunt and hands-on approach of the climax, the start is unnecessary. It nearly drives the show to the ground before it’s even started.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Starring Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Starring Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner?
What did the critics have to say about Sam Steiner's 2015 play?

