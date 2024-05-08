New Cast Set for HAMILTON in London's West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New casting has been announced for the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s HAMILTON. The new cast will have their first performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre on Monday 17 June 2024 where tickets are currently booking to 29 March 2025.

Alex Sawyer will take on the title role of Alexander Hamilton, having previously been the alternate, opposite Jay Perry who returns to the production, this time in the role of Aaron Burr. Joining them will be Nathania Ong as Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Vernal as George Washington, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J. Bernard.

Joining the ensemble will be Richard Appiah-Sarpong, TURRELL BARRETT-WALLACE, Roxanne Couch, Nicola Espallardo, Remi Ferdinand, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jairus McClanahan, Jamai Robinson and Paulo Teixeira.

Continuing in the show will be Jordan Frazier as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Joel Montague as King George III. Continuing in the company will be Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Stacey McGuire, Kerri Norville,Samuel Sarpong-Broni and Hassun Sharif.

Please note, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson will perform the role of Aaron Burr from Monday 17 June until Tuesday 13 August, with Jay Perry taking over from Wednesday 14 August.

A second National Company of HAMILTON is touring the UK and Ireland, currently playing at the Bristol Hippodrome until 22 June 2024. Further dates can be found at www.hamiltonmusical.com/uk-tour/

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

