New Cast Members Announced For the Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL

The producers of the UK Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meatloaf's greatest hits, have announced the return of Sharon Sexton as Sloane and Rob Fowler as Falco (both starred recently in the Mamma Mia! International Tour and the original West End cast of Bat Out Of Hell), and introduce the new stars of the musical: Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat and Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven.

They are joined by Jordan Frazier (Nina Simone) as Zahara, Jonathan Bishop (Hamilton) as Jagwire, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Stranger Things Secret Cinema) as Tink, Alex Lodge (The Book of Mormon) as Ledoux and Kellie Gnauck (Evita West End and UK & International tour) as Valkyrie. Also in the cast are Emily Beth Harrington as Kwaidan, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherrzo, Samuel Pope as Hoffmann, Andy Prosser as Markevitch, Jack Heasman as Denym, James Chisholm as O'Dessasuite, Andrew Carthy as Hollander, Rob Maguire as Astroganger and Billie Hardy as Goddesilla.

At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Samuel Pope.

Each venue on the tour will also be hosting special sing-a-long performances where audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the show and sing along with the cast. These will take place on Thursday 24 September in Manchester, Thursday 8 October in Birmingham, Thursday 22 October in Wimbledon, Thursday 5 November in Oxford, Thursday 19 November in Glasgow and Thursday 10, 17 and the matinee of 31 December in Liverpool.

Performances will begin at Manchester Opera House from 10 - 26 September 2020. The other tour dates include The Alexandra Birmingham from 29 September - 10 October, New Wimbledon Theatre from 13 - 24 October, New Theatre Oxford from 27 October - 7 November, Glasgow King's Theatre from 10 - 21 November and Liverpool Empire from 8 December - 2 January 2021. Further tour dates to be announced.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre last summer.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser.

The UK Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Website: www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com

Tour Dates

10 - 26 September Manchester Opera House 0844 871 3018

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

29 September - 10 October Birmingham Alexandra 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

13 - 24 October New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7646

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

27 October - 7 November New Theatre Oxford 0844 871 3020

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

10 - 21 November Glasgow King's Theatre 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre

8 December - 2 January 2021 Liverpool Empire 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

Further dates to be announced





