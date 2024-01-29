New Cast Join THE MOUSETRAP 70th Anniversary Tour

The new cast joins 30 January 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

New casting has been announced for the 70th Anniversary tour of The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthrall audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.

From 30 January 2024, the cast of the iconic murder-mystery on tour will include Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Dancing on Ice) who continues to play Major Metcalf and Gwyneth Strong (known for playing Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs. Boyle.

They will be joined by Neerja Naik as Mollie Ralston, Barnaby Jago as Giles Ralston, Shaun McCourt as Christopher Wren, Amy Spinks as Miss Casewell, Steven Elliot as Mr. Paravicini, and Michael Ayiotis as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin's Theatre, over 70 years on. The iconic thriller's 70th Anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

A full tour schedule, further information, theatre listings and ticket purchase through the website MousetrapOnTour.co.uk

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel with Direction by Ian Talbot OBE and Denise Silvey




