Natalie Kassanga and More Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in London

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome a new cast of bohemians and aristocrats as the hit show enters its fourth year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

From 14 October 2024, Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) joins the cast to play Satine alongside current cast members Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) as Christian and Craig Ryder (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) who will play Harold Zidler having previously covered the role. The show welcomes Dex Lee (The Scottsboro Boys) as Toulouse-Lautrec, joining Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini. Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) and Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) will alternate the role of Arabia, and Matteo Johnson (Bat Out of Hell) will play Baby Doll, joining Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Takaiyah Bailey, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, Athena Collins, James Davies-Williams, Katie Deacon, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Myles Hart, Grace Hawksworth, Maiya Hikasa, Melvin LeBlanc, Tom Mather, Kira McPherson, Paul Mukembo, Dean Read, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Mark Samaras, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Matt Trevorrow, Kevin Tristan, Ben Whitnall, and Sasha Woodward.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!

