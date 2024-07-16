Nancy Carroll's New Adaptation of Arthur Wing Pinero's THE CABINET MINISTER Comes to The Menier Chocolate Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a revival of Arthur Wing Pinero's The Cabinet Minister, in a brand-new adaptation by Nancy Carroll, who also stars as Lady Katherine Twombley. Paul Foster makes his Menier directing debut, with the full cast to be announced shortly. The production opens on 27 September, with previews from 21 September, and runs until 16 November.

Priority booking opens today, with public on sale on 24 July.

Director: Paul Foster; Set & Costume Designer: Janet Bird; Lighting Designer: Tim Mascall;

Sound Designer: George Dennis; Composer & Musical Supervisor: Sarah Travis; Movement: Joanna Goodwin

Sir Julian Twombley is in trouble: his wife and son have run up massive debts and his political reputation is in the balance. The House of Commons is far from a safe space for him and the newspapers are sniffing blood. Can he save face and hang on to his sanity?

Arthur Wing Pinero's breathless farce is given a new life in Nancy Carroll's adaptation. A crack cast tackles this sparkling story of marriage, blackmail and class where all bets are off!

Arthur Wing Pinero (1855 – 1934) was an English playwright and actor. His many plays include Trelawny of the “Wells”, The Magistrate, Dandy Dick, Sweet Lavendar, The Second Mrs Tanqueray, The Magistrate and The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith.

Nancy Carroll adapts and plays Lady Katherine Twombley. This sees her returns to the Menier following her performance in Marjorie Prime. For theatre, her other credits include Rock ‘n' Roll (Hampstead Theatre); Manor, The Magistrate, After the Dance – Oliver Award and Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, Man of Mode (National Theatre); Betrayal (Theatre Royal Bath); The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Moderate Soprano (Hampstead Theatre, Duke of York's Theatre); Young Marx (Bridge Theatre); Woyzeck (The Old Vic); Closer, The Recruiting Officer (Donmar Warehouse); House of Games, King Lear (Almeida Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sheffield Theatres); Arcadia (Duke of York's); Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 (RSC); and Mammals (Bush Theatre). For television, her work includes Father Brown, Murder in Provence, Stephen, The Crown, Agatha Raisin, Queens of Mystery, Will, Prime Suspect 1973, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher and Call the Midwife; and for film, The Gathering Storm, Iris, An Ideal Husband and Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Paul Foster directs. For theatre, his work includes White Christmas, Talent, Annie Get Your Gun (Sheffield Theatres); Fascinating Aida (UK tour); Gypsy (Alexandra Palace); Curtains (Wyndham's Theatre and UK tour); The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Light Princess, Sweet Charity (Cadogan Hall), A Little Night Music, Laurel and Hardy (Watermill Theatre), Tell Me on a Sunday (Watermill Theatre and UK tour); Bette Midler and Me, Flora the Red Menace (Edinburgh Festival); The Confession Room (St James' Theatre); Darling of the Day, Bells are Ringing, Crimes of the Heart (Union Theatre); Cowardy Custard (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and UK tour); Little One (Royal Court Young Writers Festival); Katherine Jakeways (Soho Theatre) and The Vagina Monologues (UK tour).

Comments