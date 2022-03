More Tickets Released For THE GLASS MENAGERIE Starring Amy Adams

Due to exceptional demand, Second Half Productions have today released an extra 18,000 tickets for their inaugural production of The Glass Menagerie including seats for sold out performances and an extra performance on Monday 6 June at 7.30pm. Over 2,000 additional seats at £20 are now available.

The production will run for 14 weeks at The Duke of York's Theatre from 23 May 2022 with Opening Night on 31 May 2022. Additional tickets are on sale today.

Award-winning director Jeremy Herrin's bold new staging explores the fragility and fallibility of memory in Tennessee Williams's semi-autobiographical masterpiece. Six-time Academy Award nominated and two-time Golden Globe winning actress Amy Adams takes on the role of one of Williams's most iconic matriarchs Amanda Wingfield, a former Southern Belle living precariously with her two children, Tom and Laura, in a space between past and present. Tony award-nominee Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney will both play Tom - at different stages of the character's life - with newcomers Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli as Laura and The Gentleman Caller.

The Glass Menagerie is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Paule Constable, video design by Ash J Woodward and is cast by Jessica Ronane CDG. Completing the creative team are costume designer Edward K. Gibbon, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, and design associate Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng. Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng joins the production as part of a new programme at Second Half Productions, that aims to provide meaningful opportunities for early career artists to learn from, and create work with, senior artists who work across similar disciplines. The programme is generously supported by Susie Sainsbury.

The Glass Menagerie is the debut production from Second Half Productions, a new entertainment company founded by Jeremy Herrin, Alan Stacey and Rob O'Rahilly, creating innovative work by world-leading artists for stage and screen, breathing new and unexpected life into classic stories and championing extraordinary writing from new and established voices.