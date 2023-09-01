Mischief Supports Battersea's Wear Blue For Rescue This September

Mischief has announced their support for Battersea’s ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ throughout September, spreading the word and sharing the love for the wonderful rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life, both here in the UK and around the world.

Mischief will be fundraising at the Duchess Theatre, where their award winning production, The Play That Goes Wrong is currently running. In addition, members of the Mischief team are also taking part in Battersea’s Walk for Rescue – walking either 30km, 60km or 90km this September to raise funds for the charity. Finally Mischief are delighted to invite Battersea staff, volunteers and supporters to a gala performance of The Play That Goes Wrong as a thank you for the incredible work they do.

Rob Young, Head of Centre Operations at Battersea, said: “We are very grateful to be supported by Mischief throughout September as we ask pet lovers everywhere to support Battersea’s ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’, an opportunity for pet owners and supporters to come together and show their love for rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life, both here in the UK and around the world. People can find out how to support Battersea by visiting our website.”

Henry Lewis, Mischief Director, also commented: “We are so thrilled to be supporting Battersea and Wear Blue for Rescue this September. Battersea are an incredible organization who help so many rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life. We’re delighted to be able to fundraise for them and help spread the word about their great work. To find out more, including how you can help then please visit battersea.org.uk or search Wear Blue for Rescue.”