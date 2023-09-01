Mischief Supports Battersea's Wear Blue For Rescue This September

Mischief will be fundraising at the Duchess Theatre, where their award winning production, The Play That Goes Wrong is currently running.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 4 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity

Mischief Supports Battersea's Wear Blue For Rescue This September

Mischief has announced their support for Battersea’s ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ throughout September, spreading the word and sharing the love for the wonderful rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life, both here in the UK and around the world.

Mischief will be fundraising at the Duchess Theatre, where their award winning production, The Play That Goes Wrong is currently running. In addition, members of the Mischief team are also taking part in Battersea’s Walk for Rescue – walking either 30km, 60km or 90km this September to raise funds for the charity. Finally Mischief are delighted to invite Battersea staff, volunteers and supporters to a gala performance of The Play That Goes Wrong as a thank you for the incredible work they do.  

Rob Young, Head of Centre Operations at Battersea, said: “We are very grateful to be supported by Mischief throughout September as we ask pet lovers everywhere to support Battersea’s ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’, an opportunity for pet owners and supporters to come together and show their love for rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life, both here in the UK and around the world. People can find out how to support Battersea by visiting our website.”

Henry Lewis, Mischief Director, also commented: “We are so thrilled to be supporting Battersea and Wear Blue for Rescue this September. Battersea are an incredible organization who help so many rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life. We’re delighted to be able to fundraise for them and help spread the word about their great work. To find out more, including how you can help then please visit battersea.org.uk or search Wear Blue for Rescue.”



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Interview: Michael Coveney on THE FINAL CURTAIN: Describing Any of These Great Actors in a Photo
Interview: Michael Coveney on THE FINAL CURTAIN: 'Describing Any of These Great Actors in an Obituary is Like Pinning Butterflies to Walls'

Death is not the end - at least, if there is a journalist on hand to tell the world of your deeds. Michael Coveney is best known for his work as a theatre critic at the Daily Mail, Financial Times, The Guardian and Observer alongside which he wrote a series of obituaries covering many of the most famous actors of the last century.

2
New Cast Set For Lazarus Theatres THE CHANGELING at Southwark Playhouse Photo
New Cast Set For Lazarus Theatre's THE CHANGELING at Southwark Playhouse

The cast taking The Changeling to the soon-to-be bloody stage has been announced.  Bringing one of the greatest Jacobean masterpieces from Thomas Middleton and William Rowley to Southwark Playhouse this autumn, Lazarus Theatre and their courageous cast present a fresh, visceral, and gut-punching new ensemble production.  

3
Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023 Photo
Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023

VOICEBOX is delighted to announce the names of the 6 singers who will make up its inaugural cohort. Running from September 2023 to August 2024, this brand-new initiative is the first programme of its kind in the UK, offering a bespoke curriculum for advanced singers specialising in contemporary vocal performance.

4
Cast Revealed For COWBOIS, A New Queer Cowboy Show For The RSC by Charlie Josephine Photo
Cast Revealed For COWBOIS, A New Queer Cowboy Show For The RSC by Charlie Josephine

Casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company's forthcoming production of Charlie Josephine's new play, Cowbois. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You