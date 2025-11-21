Michelle Heaton To Headline THE ULTIMATE GIRL BAND UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michelle Heaton, best known as an original member of Liberty X, will front The Ultimate Girl Band Tour, which will run at UK theatres from February through April 2026. The production will feature an ensemble of singers and musicians performing a wide range of girl-band hits from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Heaton said: “The 90s and 2000s were such an empowering time for girl bands – it was all about strong vocals, fierce attitude, and unforgettable tunes. I'm so excited to celebrate that legacy and bring the party to fans across the country. Whether you danced to these songs at school discos or still blast them on your playlist, this tour is for you!”

The show will include a full live band, multi-vocal arrangements, choreography, and audience-participation elements, with a setlist featuring songs made famous by the Spice Girls, All Saints, Destiny’s Child, TLC, B*Witched, and others.

Further tour dates and ticketing information will be announced by the producers.

Tour Dates, Locations & Ticket Links:

30/01/2026 HORNCHURCH -QUEENS THEARTRE

06/02/2026 WINCHESTER -THEATRE ROYAL https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/ultimate-girl-bandmichelle-heaton-liberty-x

13/02/2026 CONSETT -EMPIRE THEATRE https://empireconsett.co.uk/ultimate-girl-band-show

26/02/2026 CROMER PIER https://cromer.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873658915

04/03/2026 BRADFORD - ST GEORGES HALL BRADFORD https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/ultimate-girl-band-show

05/03/2026 SOLIHULL-THE CORE

07/03/2026 WHITLEY BAY PLAYHOUSE https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/michelle-heaton-s-ultimate-girlband/

08/03/2026 COVENTRY -ALBANY THEATRE https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/the-ultimate-girl-band-show-starringmichelle-heaton/

12/03/2026 BLACKPOOL GRAND 14/03/2026 BASINGSTOKE -THE ANVILhttps://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/ultimate-girl-band-show

15/03/2026 SOUTHSEA -KINGS THEATRE https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/?post_type=whatson&p=27105&preview=true

21/03/2026 TAUNTON- BREWHOUSE THEATRE

26/03/2026 WINDSOR - THEATRE ROYAL https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/ultimate-

27/03/2026 DARLINGTON -HIPPODROME

28/03/2026 STEVENAGE -Gordon Craig THEATRE https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/ultimate-girl-band-show/

29/03/2026 RADLETT CENTRE https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Music/Ultimate-Girl-Band

01/04/2026 CORNWALL - HALL FOR CORNWALL

02/04/2025 EPSOM PLAYHOUSE 04/04/2026 ROTHERHAM CIVIC THEATREhttps://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/?post_type=shows&p=28019&preview=true

05/04/2026 BRIDLINGTON SPA THEATRE https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-ugb26#buy-tickets

09/04/2026 BROMLEY -CHURCHILL THEATRE https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/enGB/event/music/ultimate-girl-band-show-starring-michelle-heaton-tickets

16/04/2026 EAST GRINSTEAD -CHEQUER MEAD THEATREhttps://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/the-ultimate-girlband/

15/04/2026 WORCESTER - SWAN THEATRE https://purchase.worcestertheatres.co.uk/ChooseSeats/85601

17/04/2026 LOWESTOFT - MARINA THEATRE https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/the-ultimate-girl-band-showfeaturing-michelle-heaton/

18/04/2026 BRENTWOOD CENTRE

19/04/2026 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/ultimate-girl-band-show

24/04/2026 BILLINGHAM FORUM THEATRE https://forumtheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873658703